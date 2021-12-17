Organization helps fight food insecurities in the Wabash Valley

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Food insecurity is a big problem that's happening across the United States and right here in the Wabash Valley. That's why one organization is trying to do its part to help out.
Miracle On 7th Street held a canned food collection drive on Friday in Terre Haute.
They help other organizations get food to the needy.
This is the 13th year Miracle On 7th Street has held a canned food drive. Officials with Providence food pantry are happy an event like this can help them out year after year.
"Any proceeds that we get it's clearly to support the food pantries and to address hunger issues in our community, that's our whole goal," says Sister Joseph.
Since 2009 the group has collected and distributed over 80-tons of food. That means more than 500 thousand meals have been provided to folks in West Central Indiana.
"So in the past, we've supported St. Ben's providence food pantry 14th and Chestnut and the Catholic Charities among others, monetarily and with our canned food collections," says Marla Flowers.
Flowers says donations have been slow this year, but she's hopeful things will pick back up. Sister Joseph adds if everyone just thought about their neighbor, food insecurity wouldn't be a problem.
"I think we've become so selfish that it's just me, and I think that when you go out and help someone else, it gives you a feeling inside that you've done something and made somebody else's life more important."
For more info click here.