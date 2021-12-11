One local woman is stepping up to help with storm recovery efforts

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - One local woman is stepping up to help others in need after Friday's devastating storms. This includes the hardest hit area of Mayfield, Kentucky.
Kaylee Retseck from Sullivan, Indiana started this donation fundraiser to help families in need. This is all to help those hit hardest by the tornadoes Saturday night.
In collaboration with local businesses, here is how you can help!
The donations will include:
- Bottled drinks like water, Gatorade, and juice boxes for kids.
- Packaged food items such as chips, crackers, beef jerky, etc.
- Toiletries including feminine products, wipes, diapers, baby food, and pacifiers
You can drop these items off at the following locations:
- Melody Hardware
- Kara Kupcakes
- First Christian Church
- Bobe's Pizza
Resteck says it means a lot to help those in need.
"Sullivan county had some recent tragedies of our own and a lot of time you feel helpless in those moments so I really wanted to do something," she said. "I wanted to be able to help especially close to Christmas."
Retseck along with several others will bring these donations to Mayfield this upcoming Tuesday.