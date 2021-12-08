Mouse droppings and bugs - Here's a look at Vigo Co. food inspections for Nov. 29 to Dec. 3

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at Vigo County Health Department food inspections for November 29 to December 3.
Quick Trip, 1560 N 25th St.-(3 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Corn dogs, hash browns and sausage links in warmer found at 110-129 F (discarded); Packaged deli sandwiches in countertop cooler temped at 46-49 F should be 41 F or less; No one on staff with Certified Food Managers Certificate.
Maurizio’s Pizza of Terre Haute, 5035 N Lafayette Ave - (2 Critical, 4 Non-Critical) Found turkey, ham, salami, and bologna in walk in held past date of consumption; Found turkey, ham, salami and bologna not marked with date of consumption.
Kentucky Fried Chicken, 4400 S US Hwy 41 Wabash – (2 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) Bugs and mouse droppings found in lobby and in dish and dry storage areas; Soda nozzles in lobby drink station observed with accumulated black debris.
Sonic, 2110 Ft. Harrison Rd. - (2 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Top of ice machine, ice buckets, coke soda nozzles found with debris.
Little Caesars, 1834 Lafayette Ave. – (1 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) Both front and back hand wash sinks observed with accumulated debris.
Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill, 1950 Ft. Harrison Rd.- (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Chopper found with accumulated debris.
Los Tres Caminos, 5147 S US Hwy 41. – (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Found bucket of soapy water and sponge in front hand wash sink
Coffee Cup Family Restaurant, 1512 Lafayette Ave - (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Sliced ham found without date markings.
Fontanet Tavern, 11150 Gallagher Rd. - (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Found eggs on top shelf above the food in refrigerator.
M. Moggers Brewery, 908 Poplar St. - (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) No date markings found on sliced ham, corn beef, pastrami, and brisket (corrected at time of inspection)
Que Bueno’s Fresh Mexican, - (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Found wiping cloth sanitizer buckets at 200 ppm.
Vigo County Jail Canteen Services, 201 Cherry St. – (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Ice machine found with pink debris
Wendy’s, 2049 Lafayette Ave.-(1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Several wiping cloth buckets measured with low sanitizer levels.
AMC Showplace Theatres, 3153 S 3rd St.- (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Hand wash sink found unclean
Bohannon’s East, 1728 Wabash Ave.- (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Ice machine found with pink debris
Expressway Mart, 2455 Lafayette Ave.- (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Observed built up black and pink debris in ice machine in backroom
J. Ford Black Angus, 129 S 7th St. – (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Employee drink found on prep table, cell phones on prep table, and personal items found with containers of food or clean dish rack. Personal food found on butcher block.
Piloni’s Italian Restaurant, 1733 Lafayette Ave. – (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Found raw chicken in prep table at 48.5 F, must be 41 F or below (Discarded)
Thornton’s Oil #78, 2665 S St Rd 46 – (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Both kitchen hand wash sinks found with scale build up and debris.
Wayne Newton Post 346 American Legion, 1346 Wabash Ave. (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Observed pink debris in downstairs and upstairs ice machines and soda guns in bar.
La Quinta, 451 E Margaret Ave - (3 Non-Critical)
Quality Inn, 555 S 3rd St- (2 Non-Critical)
T’s Lounge, 1612 S 7th St.- (2 Non-Critical)
Wise Pies & Subs, 9 S. 6th St. – (2 Non-Critical)
Hampton Inn, 3325 S US Hwy 41.- (1 Non-Critical)
Harry and Bud’s Cuisine, 1440 S 25th St.- (1 Non-Critical)
Harvest Bakery, 905 S 25th St.- (1 Non-Critical)
Riley American Legion Post 328, 6503 S Lama, Riley, IN. –(1 Non Critical)
Save A Lot Store, 3 Plaza North Shopping Center, - (1 Non-Critical)
Sleep Inn, 3070 1st St.- (1 Non-Critical)
Springhill Suites, 3304 S US Hwy 41 – (1 Non-Critical)
Subway Pilot, 5555 E. Margaret Ave., -(1 Non-Critical)
Super 8 Motel, 3089 1st St., -(1 Non-Critical)
Texas Roadhouse, 201 E. Turner, - (1 Non-Critical)
Travelodge, 530 S 3rd St., -(1 Non-Critical)
Establishments with No Violations
American Legion Post 301, 1001 W National Ave.
Anthony Square Congregated Living, 400 Square College Ave.
Chick-fil-a, 3675 S US 41
Dollar General, 7205 S St Rd 46
Five Guys Burger and Fries, 5399 S US Hwy 41
Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 85, 1655 S 14t St.
Grandma Vera’s Café & Bakery, 1001 W. National Ave.
Jeanie Inc. DBA Nina’s, 1305 Lafayette Ave.
Marine Corps League, 3086 N. 16th St.
Pilot Corporation, 5555 E. Margaret Ave
Rodeway Inn, 400 S. 3rd St
Zorah Temple Shrine, 420 N 7th St.
Approved to Open
Climbing Café, 5070 S 7th St
Loose Goose Coffee Company, 3020 S 7th St.
MOD Super Fast Pizza, 3500 S US Hwy 41
Jeff’s Kitchen, 3006 N 16th St.