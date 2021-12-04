Breakfast with Santa

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - All aboard the polar express! That's what local kids got to do this morning at the Vigo County YMCA!
They got a chance to have breakfast with Mr. and Mrs. Claus. The jolly folks from the north pole handed out souvenirs for the kids to make or serve as Christmas presents! They also had two local children's authors there.
The Youth Director says this year is even more special because last year they didn't get to celebrate.
"It's nice to have all of our rooms filled kids laughing. It feels a little bit more like Christmas this year," says Cayce Owens.