New system aims to stop power outages in downtown Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Electrical issues have seriously impacted life in downtown Terre Haute. Earlier this month we told you about a major power outage in the downtown area due to those issues.
Duke Energy says last week's outage is the second time something like this has happened around our area in the past year.
Leaders tell me their new system will hopefully eliminate the possibility of it happening again.
"Our system underground is a whole bunch of wires down there it's copper old installation so it was wired that basically got hot and shorted out on each other."
Burger says he had a crew of more than 20 people working to fix the outage that lasted nearly 16 hours. There were several businesses and residents that were impacted when the power went out.
"You can look at the businesses from Wabash Avenue all the way to 9th street and whatever that may be, and then it did capture some going towards Ohio and Cherry Street too."
Fire Chief Bill Berry says this is a common thing that could happen anywhere.
"Everything that's old gets hot just like you plug in a space heater in a regular outlet in your home it gets hot, and after time it's going to start having issues."
Burger has been working to fix this problem for nearly two years.
he says their new system is 70% done.
"Early 2024, we hope to have everything completely a whole new electrical system serving the downtown Terre Haute area."
Burger also adds this is a million-dollar project that he's excited to see finished in the near future.