Local students will benefit from recovery learning grant

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A grant from Indiana’s Student Learning Recovery Grant Program will help create activities for local students.
Governor Eric Holcomb and the Indiana Department of Education announced that $35.2 million in state and federal grant funds are being awarded to 123 community partners and schools across the state.
“Educators across the state are working strategically to help close learning gaps and reduce the significant academic impact we’ve seen from pandemic-related school disruptions. This is an enormous responsibility – and it requires all of us,” said Dr. Katie Jenner, Indiana Secretary of Education. “This includes our schools, our higher education institutions, our families, and our community partners, joining together through student-focused partnerships. I’m grateful for the important work that’s being funded through Indiana’s Student Learning Recovery Grant Program, as we all come together to ensure that every student has the opportunity to build the knowledge and skills they need to succeed.”
Locally, the YMCA of the Wabash Valley is receiving $162,500 for its partnership with Greencastle Community Schools. The money will be used to create afterschool activities, like violin lessons, art projects, and lessons in foreign languages - with help from nearby DePauw University.
"Giving them exposure to activities or creative processes or different activities that they may not get to experience in the school day," said Ryan Penrod, Chief Executive Officer of YMCA of the Wabash Valley.
Like many districts, Greencastle Community Schools adjusted teaching methods in the pandemic. Schools across the country faced virtual learning and other challenges with streamlining curriculum. The grant money will help keep students engaged with the learning process.
"We've seen an increasing level of student apathy. So, being able to expose kids to these different activities that they aren't used to, I feel like that builds the momentum and motivation around learning again," said Jenny French, Assistant Superintendent of Greencastle Community Schools.
These awards are funded through the second round of Indiana’s Student Learning Recovery Grant Program, with $27.5 million allocated to partners across the state. This state funding is supplemented by an additional $7.7 million in state set-aside funding as part of Indiana’s federal COVID-19 relief funds.