Local students will benefit from recovery learning grant

You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...

Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site.

East Fork White River at Seymour.

White River at Petersburg.

White River at Newberry.

White River at Edwardsport.

White River at Elliston.

White River at Spencer.

White River at Hazleton.

Wabash River at Clinton.

Wabash River at Riverton.

Wabash River at Terre Haute.

Wabash River at Montezuma.

Wabash River at Covington.

Wabash River at Lafayette.

.Rainfall earlier this week has resulted in minor flooding along
Wabash...White and East Fork White rivers. River flooding is ongoing
at some locations and will begin on Friday at some points in
southwest Central Indiana.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY,
JANUARY 08...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Saturday, January 08.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to
flood.  Higher bottomlands begin to flood.  Water backs up most
local tributaries.  River water is at the top of some private
levees.  Lowest county roads begin to flood.  Parke CR 75 W begins
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EST Friday the stage was 17.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EST Friday was 18.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.9
feet Monday morning. It will then fall below flood stage
Saturday, January 08.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...

Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site.

East Fork White River at Seymour.

White River at Petersburg.

White River at Newberry.

White River at Edwardsport.

White River at Elliston.

White River at Spencer.

White River at Hazleton.

Wabash River at Clinton.

Wabash River at Riverton.

Wabash River at Terre Haute.

Wabash River at Montezuma.

Wabash River at Covington.

Wabash River at Lafayette.

.Rainfall earlier this week has resulted in minor flooding along
Wabash...White and East Fork White rivers. River flooding is ongoing
at some locations and will begin on Friday at some points in
southwest Central Indiana.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until late Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Low bottomlands flood.  Water begins to
back up local tributaries.  River road near Mecca is impassable.
Higher county roads and bottomlands begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.9
feet Monday morning. It will then fall below flood stage late
Wednesday evening.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...

Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site.

East Fork White River at Seymour.

White River at Petersburg.

White River at Newberry.

White River at Edwardsport.

White River at Elliston.

White River at Spencer.

White River at Hazleton.

Wabash River at Clinton.

Wabash River at Riverton.

Wabash River at Terre Haute.

Wabash River at Montezuma.

Wabash River at Covington.

Wabash River at Lafayette.

.Rainfall earlier this week has resulted in minor flooding along
Wabash...White and East Fork White rivers. River flooding is ongoing
at some locations and will begin on Friday at some points in
southwest Central Indiana.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY,
JANUARY 09...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Sunday, January 09.

* IMPACTS...At 20.5 feet, Residential property of about 50 river
cabins begin to flood.  North Lake and Izaak Walton Areas near
West Terre Haute begin to flood.  Flooding closes more county
roads.  Lowland agricultural flooding is in progress.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CST Friday /10:30 AM EST Friday/ the stage was
18.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 AM CST Friday /10:30 AM EST Friday/ was 18.4
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.3
feet early Tuesday morning. It will then fall below flood
stage Saturday, January 08.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Local students will benefit from recovery learning grant

  • Updated
  • 0
YMCA

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A grant from Indiana’s Student Learning Recovery Grant Program will help create activities for local students.

Governor Eric Holcomb and the Indiana Department of Education announced that $35.2 million in state and federal grant funds are being awarded to 123 community partners and schools across the state.

“Educators across the state are working strategically to help close learning gaps and reduce the significant academic impact we’ve seen from pandemic-related school disruptions. This is an enormous responsibility – and it requires all of us,” said Dr. Katie Jenner, Indiana Secretary of Education. “This includes our schools, our higher education institutions, our families, and our community partners, joining together through student-focused partnerships. I’m grateful for the important work that’s being funded through Indiana’s Student Learning Recovery Grant Program, as we all come together to ensure that every student has the opportunity to build the knowledge and skills they need to succeed.”

Locally, the YMCA of the Wabash Valley is receiving $162,500 for its partnership with Greencastle Community Schools. The money will be used to create afterschool activities, like violin lessons, art projects, and lessons in foreign languages - with help from nearby DePauw University.

"Giving them exposure to activities or creative processes or different activities that they may not get to experience in the school day," said Ryan Penrod, Chief Executive Officer of YMCA of the Wabash Valley.

Like many districts, Greencastle Community Schools adjusted teaching methods in the pandemic. Schools across the country faced virtual learning and other challenges with streamlining curriculum. The grant money will help keep students engaged with the learning process.

"We've seen an increasing level of student apathy. So, being able to expose kids to these different activities that they aren't used to, I feel like that builds the momentum and motivation around learning again," said Jenny French, Assistant Superintendent of Greencastle Community Schools.

These awards are funded through the second round of Indianas Student Learning Recovery Grant Program, with $27.5 million allocated to partners across the state. This state funding is supplemented by an additional $7.7 million in state set-aside funding as part of Indianas federal COVID-19 relief funds.

Tags

Recommended for you