ISU's new COVID-19 vaccine rules have started - here's what that means for students, staff and faculty

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana... Illinois... Wabash River at Lafayette down to Riverton...and at Mount Carmel. White River at Elliston...and at Edwardsport down to Hazleton. East Fork White River at Seymour. ...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Indiana... White River at Newberry. .Upwards of two inches of rainfall this past weekend...has returned several rivers to flood. The Wabash is expected to crest near Hutsonville through Thursday...while the crest on the White River will approach Petersburg through Wednesday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued by noon Tuesday. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute. * WHEN...Until late Friday evening. * IMPACTS...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to rise in the Izaak Walton Lake. Sheet flowing water begins in the wetland project between U.S. 40 and I-70, and during a prolonged flood event project fills about 75 percent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 7:30 PM CST Monday /8:30 PM EST Monday/ the stage was 19.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:30 PM CST Monday /8:30 PM EST Monday/ was 19.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late Friday morning and continue falling to 11.4 feet Thursday, January 13. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&