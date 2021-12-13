"I love Meadows Elementary" - Local families speak out against repurposing plan

TERRE HAUTE Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County School Board met at West Vigo High School on Monday evening. One of the main topics up for discussion was the closing and repurposing of Meadows Elementary School, which a majority of families were not in favor of this recommendation.
Aaron Marcinelpayne is one of nearly 200 students at Meadows Elementary. He says he loves his school and getting to ride his bike there every day.
But, it may not be long until he has to change schools due to new repurposing recommendations for the building. This is making him along with other students and parents frustrated.
"It's really important that we support the community and make it a desirable place to live," Michelle Marincelpayne, a local parent, said. "We want to build up the Eastside and closing a school is not the way to make that happen."
Vigo County school administrators say the closing of the school is all part of the corporations' ongoing consolidation work. They say the district was deficit spending back in 2019, and this recommendation is a way to help save the district money.
"People love their schools," Bill Riley, the Director of Communications for the Vigo County School Corporation, said. "Nobody wants to see schools close but the unfortunate truth is that we are still deficit spending and we still need to make cuts in order to rightsize our district."
Riley says a committee chose Meadows Elementary to be repurposed over other schools based on the age and condition of the building as well as lower enrollment numbers.
But the current recommendation to close the school and repurpose it, is not stopping families from speaking up.
"We moved here because we wanted to be able to walk and bike to school," Marincelpayne said. "The teachers and the level of instruction that my son has received has just been incredible."
The corporation could have a vote on this as soon as January 10.
If you want to share your thoughts on the repurposing recommendation there is still time. There will be opportunities for public comment on December 27 and January 10. Both will begin at 6 PM.