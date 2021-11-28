Wrapping for a Cause with the Terre Haute North Dance Marathon team

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - In a rush for the holidays this year? Don't worry, these local high schoolers can help with your gift wrapping!
This is all part of the Terre Haute North Dance Marathon's annual "Wrapping for a Cause" campaign.
This will happen Sunday, December 5 and 12. Both days gift wrappers will be available from 12 P.M. to 4 P.M.
The prices are as follows:
- $3 for a small box
- $5 dollars for a medium box
- $7 dollars for a large box
All proceeds will go to Terre Haute North Dance Marathon for Riley Hospital.