The Grinch makes his way to the Wabash Valley

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Well there's no doubt, Santa has been making his rounds throughout the Wabash Valley this weekend, but today was all about his nemesis the Grinch!
We are told he was on his best behavior! This was at Little Bear Coffee company in North Terre Haute! Attendee's were encouraged to bring a canned good to donate! Those goods will go to 14th and Chestnut.
After folks hung out with the Grinch in-person, they could head on over to the Moon-lite theatre to see the Grinch on the big screen. This was all thanks to a free showing of How the Grinch Stole Christmas!
"It's a little bit different from Santa and some of the kids are scared some of them absolutely adore the Grinch so it's just something fun. We love to do things that bring everyone together," Maja Austin owner.