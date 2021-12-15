Woodrow Wilson student charged, accused of bringing a knife to school to intimidate bullies

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A middle school student in Vigo County will face charges after police said he brought a knife to school.
It happened Wednesday morning at Woodrow Wilson Middle School in Terre Haute.
According to police, the kid had the knife out of his backpack and told other kids he would use it to intimidate several other students who had bullied him.
A teacher witnessed this interaction and took the backpack and the student to the office to investigate further.
Police arrested the student, charging him with possession of a knife on school property and felony intimidation.
See the full statement from Terre Haute police below: