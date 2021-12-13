South Korean man in Clay Co. jail allegedly tried to hire cellmate to kill 14 people

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - An inmate in the Clay County Jail is accused of trying to pay another inmate to torture and kill 14 people connected to a girl he was convicted of attacking.
Dongwook Ko entered a guilty plea to attack a 13-year-old girl who was attending a violin camp at Indiana University in 2019.
Ko believed his cellmate was a gang member who would arrange the torture and killings of 14 people connected to his conviction in the 2019 attack on the girl. He offered to pay the cellmate $20,000 - and help him post bail.
The cellmate agreed to wear a recording device while talking with Ko about carrying out the plan, and investigators allowed the man to use an iPad to call his uncle to arrange the killings, but the person on the other end of the call was a sheriff's department detective, the affidavit states.
Ko reportedly told the detective on the call to start with the girl's father, whose name was at the top of the list and then work his way through the others in order.
Why was he in Clay County?
Ko pleaded guilty this year to criminal confinement while armed with a deadly weapon for attacking the girl with a pocketknife in July 2019 as she was playing her violin alone in a Merrill Hall practice room during IU's Summer String Academy. Authorities said Ko knew the victim from the previous summer's violin camp.
A Monroe County judge last month sentenced Ko to eight years of home detention, followed by two years of probation and ordered him to get psychological treatment. But just days later, immigration agents picked up Ko, a South Korean resident, at his mother's Bloomington home and took him into custody.
Because he had been convicted of a felony, Ko's temporary U.S. residency visa was revoked and he was ordered deported to South Korea.
Ko will remain in Indiana to face the murder conspiracy charge.