Former VCSC Superintendent Danny Tanoos takes on security contracting role at the Hamilton Center

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A former Vigo County School Corporation superintendent has a security role at a local organization.

The Hamilton Center confirmed to News 10 that Danny Tanoos is a safety and security consultant.

He's considered a part-time contractor for the organization.

We received a copy of the agreement. His responsibilities include:

Leading the safety and security committee

Giving guidance to the public safety department

Reviewing the security program

Conducting site surveys

Tanoos spent time as the Director of Safety and Security for Vigo County Schools after 20 years as superintendent.

Accusations and plea

Last November, Tanoos entered a guilty plea to a misdemeanor charge in a case involving bribery allegations while superintendent.

Tanoos was accused of steering school corporation contracts to Energy Systems Group in Indianapolis. Prosecutors said that was in exchange for personal favors, like dinners at top restaurants in Indianapolis and Nashville or Colts tickets.

The plea Tanoos accepted dismisses the three felony charges.

Instead, he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of unlawful competitive bidding.

He got no jail time or probation and has the chance to expunge his record after a year. The agreement Tanoos pleaded down to was "unlawful competitive bidding."