...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Riverton, Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site,
Terre Haute, Montezuma, and Lafayette.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

East Fork White River at Seymour and Rivervale.

White River at Hazleton, Petersburg, Edwardsport, and Elliston.

Wabash River at Covington and Mount Carmel.

.Upwards of two inches of rainfall this past weekend putting
several rivers across central Indiana into flood. The Wabash is
expected to crest near Hutsonville and the crest on the White River
will approach Petersburg through Thursday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued late this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until late Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EST Tuesday the stage was 17.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EST Tuesday was 18.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late Friday morning and continue falling to 11.2 feet Friday,
January 14.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Vigo County is one of the top in the state for child deaths from abuse and neglect, as overall state numbers drop

  • Updated
  • 0
Child abuse visits to emergency room down -- but injuries up, report says

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - New data shows a drop in child deaths from abuse and neglect in Indiana.

The Department of Child Services released its 2020 Report of Child Abuse and Neglect Fatalities.

Deaths by type

The annual report falls a year behind, focusing on 2020.

DCS investigated 281 child fatalities in 2020. Fifty of those cases were determined to be neglect. That is down from 61 in 2019.

The leading factor in neglect-related deaths in children was failure to provide medical care.

In 78 percent of the cases, the death happened in the victims' homes.

Vigo County had the third-highest rate of deaths, with four.

child deaths by county

2020 deaths by county

Lake and Marion Counties had the most, with each reporting seven.

See the full report here.

