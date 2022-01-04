Vigo County is one of the top in the state for child deaths from abuse and neglect, as overall state numbers drop

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - New data shows a drop in child deaths from abuse and neglect in Indiana.
The Department of Child Services released its 2020 Report of Child Abuse and Neglect Fatalities.
The annual report falls a year behind, focusing on 2020.
DCS investigated 281 child fatalities in 2020. Fifty of those cases were determined to be neglect. That is down from 61 in 2019.
The leading factor in neglect-related deaths in children was failure to provide medical care.
In 78 percent of the cases, the death happened in the victims' homes.
Vigo County had the third-highest rate of deaths, with four.
Lake and Marion Counties had the most, with each reporting seven.