Terre Haute Police picks up grant money to help with I-70 Killer investigation

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We have new information concerning the Terre Haute Police team investigating the I-70 Serial Killer cases.
Police say a man killed six people along the interstate in a short time back in 1992.
Those murders happened in five cities, including Terre Haute.
Recently, police in Terre Haute hosted a media briefing. They said they did not have any new breaks in the case - but assured the public the case was moving forward.
Police said they are focusing on a piece of evidence that may provide answers through DNA testing.
The Terre Haute Police Department applied for a grant to help pay for the lab work through an organization called 'Season of Justice.'
It's their mission to help law enforcement agencies and families solve cold cases.
This week, the department learned it received approval for a $12,150 grant.
The cash will be used to pay for evidence processing at a private lab in Florida.
Initially, the Vigo County Prosecutor's Office planned to pick up the tab.
Detectives told us after sending the evidence off; results could take six to eight weeks.
The Terre Haute connection
In Terre Haute, the investigation into the I-70 killer involves the murder of Michael McCowan. He was killed in April of 1992.
He was shot and killed in his family's ceramics store on 3rd Street.
How you can help
Police are searching for a white man with sandy blonde hair and a red tint, around 5'6" to 5'7" and weighing about 140 to 160 pounds.
He used a unique firearm in the killings.
If you have information - call 800-800-3510 or click here. There is a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.