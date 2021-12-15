Man accused of leading Terre Haute police on his second chase of the month in a stolen vehicle

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A man who police said led them on a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle weeks ago is accused of leading them on another chase through Terre Haute - in a stolen vehicle.
It happened around 1:00 Wednesday morning. That's when police said they saw a stolen vehicle on Blaine Avenue.
According to police, Christopher Webster was behind the wheel.
When police tried to stop Webster, he allegedly took off. Police ultimately used stop sticks near 25th and Maple, leading the vehicle to a stop near Fruitridge and Haythorne.
Webster allegedly ran on foot but was quickly caught.
Webster was charged with vehicle theft, criminal recklessness, felony resisting, misdemeanor resisting, and possession of methamphetamine.
Second Chase in less than a month
This is the second high-speed police chase Webster is accused of leading police in just two weeks.
According to the Terre Haute Police Department, Webster was accused of leading cops on a chase on December 1 that ended with him ejected from a stolen truck.
In this case, police said they spotted Webster in the stolen truck around 7th and Margaret when he took off.
Police chased Webster, ultimately using stop sticks near US 41 and Harlan Drive.
Webster allegedly crashed the truck and was ejected.
He was hospitalized after the crash, but it was unclear if he was actually booked into the Vigo County Jail.