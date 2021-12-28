"It's troubling obviously when you have an increase in any kind of crime" Drugs, traffic violations rising during 2021 according to Indiana State Police

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State Police and Vigo County Sheriffs expect current crime trends to continue in 2022.
They say some new tools will hopefully be able to help them keep crime to a minimum.
State police tell News 10 they have confiscated a significant number of drugs.
They also say traffic violations are up.
Here locally, Sheriff John Plasse is hoping to see crime rates fall.
Matt Ames of Indiana State Police says the drug rates have climbed, while violent crimes have seemed to drop.
He says this means they will be ramping up efforts to stop the transport of illegal drugs, especially on Interstate 70.
"We're continuing to look at not only making a traffic stop, we're looking beyond that and making sure we're getting all that criminal activity off the roadway to the best of our ability," said Ames.
State police tell us 12 pounds of fentanyl, 133 pounds of marijuana and over $500,000 of narcotics have been confiscated this year alone.
In Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse says any crime that goes up, is a problem.
"It's troubling obviously when you have an increase in any kind of crime, and I still think covid has something to do with that. With the uncertainty in that, we're all, I think as a country kind of, as a world, really dealing with this," said Plasse.
Another problem state police have noticed is more traffic violations.
Ames says simple things like failure to pay attention while driving has caused deaths this year that could have been prevented.
"We've worked a lot more fatalities a lot more this year. Especially in the rural counties. A lot of times that's been the fact that people have been disregarding a stop sign," said Ames.
To prevent driving violations causing these accidents state police say you can expect more patrols next year.
"That's something that we're really going to uptick this year, especially in our smaller counties. We're gonna have our officers assigned, going out, making sure they're paying extra attention to the patrols," said Ames.
Another tool state police will be used to help in patrol efforts this upcoming year will be body and vehicle cameras.
Ames says going into this year all state police will be wearing them.