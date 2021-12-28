"It's troubling obviously when you have an increase in any kind of crime" Drugs, traffic violations rising during 2021 according to Indiana State Police

You are the owner of this article.
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Montezuma affecting Parke, Vigo and Vermillion
Counties.

Wabash River at Covington affecting Parke, Warren, Fountain and
Vermillion Counties.

Wabash River at Lafayette affecting Parke, Warren, Fountain,
Tippecanoe and Vermillion Counties.

Wabash River at Terre Haute affecting Sullivan, Vigo, Crawford
and Clark Counties.

Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site affecting
Sullivan, Knox, Crawford and Lawrence Counties.

Wabash River at Riverton affecting Sullivan, Knox, Crawford and
Lawrence Counties.

Wabash River at Clinton affecting Parke, Vigo and Vermillion
Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...

White River at Elliston affecting Greene, Daviess and Knox
Counties.

White River at Petersburg affecting Pike, Daviess, Gibson and
Knox Counties.

Mississinewa River near Ridgeville affecting Delaware and
Randolph Counties.

East Fork White River at Seymour affecting Washington, Jackson
and Lawrence Counties.

White River at Newberry affecting Greene, Daviess and Knox
Counties.

.Rainfall today and through tomorrow will lead to rising river
levels across much of the region over the next 24-48 hrs.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued Wednesday morning by around 915
AM EST /815 AM CST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until late Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to
flood.  Higher bottomlands begin to flood.  Water backs up most
local tributaries.  River water is at the top of some private
levees.  Lowest county roads begin to flood.  Parke CR 75 W begins
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 PM EST Tuesday the stage was 14.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:45 PM EST Tuesday was 14.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.7
feet early Friday morning. It will then fall below flood
stage late Tuesday morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE
SUNDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon to early Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Low bottomlands flood.  Water begins to
back up local tributaries.  River road near Mecca is impassable.
Higher county roads and bottomlands begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 19.7 feet early Friday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday
afternoon.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 05...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...From Wednesday morning to Wednesday, January 05.

* IMPACTS...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to rise in the Izaak Walton
Lake.  Sheet flowing water begins in the wetland project between
U.S. 40 and I-70, and during a prolonged flood event project fills
about 75 percent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:15 PM CST Tuesday /8:15 PM EST Tuesday/ the stage was
13.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow morning to a crest of 20.0 feet Saturday morning. It
will then fall below flood stage late Tuesday evening.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...AREAS OF FOG EXPECTED TONIGHT...

Fog is expected across portions of central Indiana through the
night. Visibility may fall to under one half mile in some
locations causing hazardous driving conditions. Drivers may
experience rapid visibility changes. Improving conditions are
expected by early Wednesday morning.

"It's troubling obviously when you have an increase in any kind of crime" Drugs, traffic violations rising during 2021 according to Indiana State Police

  • Updated
  • 0

Crime Rates Expected to Remain Stable

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State Police and Vigo County Sheriffs expect current crime trends to continue in 2022.

They say some new tools will hopefully be able to help them keep crime to a minimum.

State police tell News 10 they have confiscated a significant number of drugs.

They also say traffic violations are up.

Here locally, Sheriff John Plasse is hoping to see crime rates fall.

Matt Ames of Indiana State Police says the drug rates have climbed, while violent crimes have seemed to drop.

He says this means they will be ramping up efforts to stop the transport of illegal drugs, especially on Interstate 70.

"We're continuing to look at not only making a traffic stop, we're looking beyond that and making sure we're getting all that criminal activity off the roadway to the best of our ability," said Ames.

State police tell us 12 pounds of fentanyl, 133 pounds of marijuana and over $500,000 of narcotics have been confiscated this year alone.

In Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse says any crime that goes up, is a problem.

"It's troubling obviously when you have an increase in any kind of crime, and I still think covid has something to do with that. With the uncertainty in that, we're all, I think as a country kind of, as a world, really dealing with this," said Plasse.

Another problem state police have noticed is more traffic violations.

Ames says simple things like failure to pay attention while driving has caused deaths this year that could have been prevented.

"We've worked a lot more fatalities a lot more this year. Especially in the rural counties. A lot of times that's been the fact that people have been disregarding a stop sign," said Ames.

To prevent driving violations causing these accidents state police say you can expect more patrols next year.

"That's something that we're really going to uptick this year, especially in our smaller counties. We're gonna have our officers assigned, going out, making sure they're paying extra attention to the patrols," said Ames.

Another tool state police will be used to help in patrol efforts this upcoming year will be body and vehicle cameras.

Ames says going into this year all state police will be wearing them.

