"Brutally vandalized," Greene Co. mom says her teenage daughter's burial site had wreaths torn down and items stolen or destroyed

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Greene County is reporting an increase in both grave thefts and vandalizations. We were told that most of the graves impacted had been children so far.

One local mom is speaking out about her heartbreaking experience.

Tera Orman's daughter, Madi Moore, is buried in the Fairview Cemetery.

Orman and her family visit her daughter daily and decorate her tombstone for every occasion.

In mid-December, Orman learned her daughter's site had been "brutally vandalized."

She's had keepsakes stolen, wreaths were torn down, and lights were dismantled and shattered.

Orman is not the only mother experiencing this, and she has a message for anyone involved in these acts.

"To those that are out there trying to hurt others in this way, I would suggest maybe thinking about giving instead of taking. It's really hard for parents and families to go through this," Orman said.

A police report was filed, and the investigation is ongoing. Orman said there's a reward for anyone who has information.

Who was Madi Moore

You've likely heard the name Madi Moore previously in the news.

Madi fought leukemia. Madi underwent a bone marrow transplant after beating leukemia, but she passed away shortly after to graft versus host disease.

Orman started 'Madi's Hope Foundation' after her daughter's passing.

The foundation focuses on helping families in need, sick children, and helping the community grow.

We interviewed Orman last July. She told us, "We want to branch to help kids in need in every aspect of their life. Whether it be with food, with clothing, or with treatment."