Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Lafayette down to Riverton...and at Mount Carmel.

White River at Elliston...and at Edwardsport down to Hazleton.

East Fork White River at Seymour.

...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in
Indiana...

White River at Newberry.



.Upwards of two inches of rainfall this past weekend...has returned
several rivers to flood.  The Wabash is expected to crest near
Hutsonville through Thursday...while the crest on the White River
will approach Petersburg through Wednesday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued by noon Tuesday.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 PM EST Monday the stage was 18.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:45 PM EST Monday was 19.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Friday morning and continue falling to 10.4 feet
Thursday, January 13.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

"Brutally vandalized," Greene Co. mom says her teenage daughter's burial site had wreaths torn down and items stolen or destroyed

  • Updated
  • 0

"Brutally vandalized," Greene Co. mom says her teenage daughter's burial site had wreaths torn down and items stolen or destroyed

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Greene County is reporting an increase in both grave thefts and vandalizations. We were told that most of the graves impacted had been children so far.

One local mom is speaking out about her heartbreaking experience.

Tera Orman's daughter, Madi Moore, is buried in the Fairview Cemetery.

Orman and her family visit her daughter daily and decorate her tombstone for every occasion.

In mid-December, Orman learned her daughter's site had been "brutally vandalized."

She's had keepsakes stolen, wreaths were torn down, and lights were dismantled and shattered.

Orman is not the only mother experiencing this, and she has a message for anyone involved in these acts.

"To those that are out there trying to hurt others in this way, I would suggest maybe thinking about giving instead of taking. It's really hard for parents and families to go through this," Orman said.

Madi Moore

A police report was filed, and the investigation is ongoing. Orman said there's a reward for anyone who has information.

Who was Madi Moore

Madi Moore photo

Provided photo of Madi Moore 

You've likely heard the name Madi Moore previously in the news.

Madi fought leukemia. Madi underwent a bone marrow transplant after beating leukemia, but she passed away shortly after to graft versus host disease.

Orman started 'Madi's Hope Foundation' after her daughter's passing.

The foundation focuses on helping families in need, sick children, and helping the community grow.

We interviewed Orman last July. She told us, "We want to branch to help kids in need in every aspect of their life. Whether it be with food, with clothing, or with treatment."

