Man killed in Knox County mining accident served two combat tours as a Marine in Iraq

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about the man killed in a mining accident in Knox County over the weekend.
The mining accident at Sunrise Coal Mine happened on Friday night in Oaktown.
The accident killed 35-year-old Brian Rodriguez from Oaktown.
In a letter Sunrise Coal posted to its employees, the company says Rodriguez spent over nine years in the mining industry.
After graduating from North Knox, Rodriguez joined the Marines and served two combat duties in Iraq.
Rodriguez leaves behind a wife and seven kids.