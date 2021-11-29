'It's not going to be the quality you think' Scammers targeting shoppers for cyber Monday

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's Cyber Monday. and while you hunt for holiday deals, scammers are on the prowl for you.
The Better Business Bureau says scammers can get you even if you are not actively shopping online.
They do this by imitating websites and merchandise.
Marquis Boyd is a first-time Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopper.
He says later, he has seen his share of scams come across his screen.
"I definitely get more like, text messages and emails and a lot of phone calls too, stuff that you know, really doesn't make sense," said Boyd.
Of all the scams reported to the Better Business Bureau, it says a third of them are purchase scams.
"This is now the number one reported scam to us on our scam tracker and it's going to ramp up a lot between now and Christmas," said the BBB's Tim Maniscalo.
Criminals use two main methods to get your money.
First, they impersonate real companies.
"Scammers are very good at getting their website to appear near the top so don't always say that that's the one you should go to automatically," said Maniscalo.
Second, con artists will sell look-a-like products for what you think is a really sweet deal.
"A lot of times it's a designer good, say like a Louis Vuitton purse, or the other one we've seen let's say Nike. Nike is the number one imitated brand out there, when you actually get the purse or the Nike shoes or the Nike apparel, or whatever it might be, it's not going to be the quality you think of," said Maniscalo.
This is a popular scam because it works.
According to the BBB, the median amount of money lost is up from $76 in 2019 to a $102 so far this year.
Boyd says he is fortunate to not have fallen for any scams.
He says looks can be deceiving, so he is always on the lookout for potential scammers.
"Definitely lookout for those scams, because a lot of them look very real and, you know, may seem like a real person, or real company, or something, so definitely lookout for those," said Boyd.
So what can you do?
The BBB says to check that the website is secure.
You can do this by looking for a lock symbol at "HTTPS" in the web address.
It is also a good idea to use a credit card so you can more easily dispute charges.
To learn more and to report scams, click here.