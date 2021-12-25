Christmas celebrations in the Wabash Valley

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It was a day full of celebration an fellowship here in the Wabash Valley.
From church pews...to dinner tables. People across the Wabash Valley marked Christmas with companionship and praise. Saint Benedict Catholic Church in Terre Haute offered a special Christmas day mass.
"This is of the top two Easter and Christmas are the primary feasts that we celebrate they are the ones that unfold the mystery that we live in, the mystery of salvation," says Pastor Marin Day.
Many say they're just happy to be together like here in Sullivan for the annual Christmas dinner.
"There's a lot of need a lot of people who don't have anywhere to go for Christmas, maybe they don't have the means to buy the food whatever there need may be. We don't ask," says Volunteer Brandy Goodman.
The "Spirit of Sullivan" hosts this free Christmas dinner. Local business owners, community leaders, and volunteers make it happen. Enjoying each other and observing the holiday.