New projects coming to Sullivan

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - As we close the door to 2021 and focus on 2022. It's important to reflect on the year it's been, and how to move forward. There is a lot to look forward to this year if you stay in the city of Sullivan.
The Mayor says there are many exciting things you can expect to see in 20-22
Mayor Clint Lamb is the mayor of the city of Sullivan. He says a lot of projects will soon come to fruition in 2022, like the new City Hall.
"And when I say municipal complex the mayor's office, the clerk treasurer's office, the building commissioners, the department of public works, planning. It will be a fitness center for the city employees to use with their families."
Mayor Lamb says the Sullivan City Police Department received a 6,000 dollar pay increase and moved into another location.
"And we didn't leave out the Sullivan City Fire Department they will also be beneficiaries of a 6,000 dollar a year pay raise. It's historic, there's never been that large of an increase for public safety employees ever in the cities history."
Mayor Lamb says he's really excited about the work being done at the pool. He adds with the help of the community things are moving along nicely.
"It was built in 1963 it lasted 50 years it was designed to be a 25-year pool and I'm not the best in math but it was supposed to last till 1988. We were able to squeeze through till 2017."
He also wants to focus on the mental health of his community. He says in 1980 the cities population was on the decline till 2017.
"You can have beautiful sidewalks and a vibrant downtown a clean neighborhoods and a brand new pool to splash in but if the folks are hurting emotionally in your community then you can throw all that out the window. It really is about the people."