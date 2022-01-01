New projects coming to Sullivan

You are the owner of this article.
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...

White River at Edwardsport affecting Pike, Daviess, Gibson and
Knox Counties.

White River at Elliston affecting Greene, Daviess and Knox
Counties.

Wabash River at Riverton affecting Sullivan, Knox, Crawford and
Lawrence Counties.

Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site affecting
Sullivan, Knox, Crawford and Lawrence Counties.

Wabash River at Lafayette affecting Parke, Warren, Fountain,
Tippecanoe and Vermillion Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...

East Fork White River at Seymour affecting Washington, Jackson
and Lawrence Counties.

White River at Hazleton affecting Knox and Gibson Counties.

White River at Petersburg affecting Pike, Daviess, Gibson and
Knox Counties.

White River at Newberry affecting Greene, Daviess and Knox
Counties.

Wabash River at Clinton affecting Parke, Vigo and Vermillion
Counties.

Wabash River at Mount Carmel affecting Edwards, Posey, Wabash,
White, Gibson, Knox and Gallatin Counties.

Wabash River at Terre Haute affecting Sullivan, Vigo, Crawford
and Clark Counties.

Wabash River at Montezuma affecting Parke, Vigo and Vermillion
Counties.

Wabash River at Covington affecting Parke, Warren, Fountain and
Vermillion Counties.

.Antecedent soil moisture...and upwards of two inches of rainfall
this past weekend over central Indiana...has brought the Wabash
River to flood.  Minor flooding is expected at Mount Carmel through
early next week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued this evening by around 1015 PM
CST /1115 PM EST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until late Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EST Monday the stage was 18.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EST Monday was 19.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late Thursday evening and continue falling to 9.4 feet
Thursday, January 13.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

Sullivan looks forward to New Year 2022

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - As we close the door to 2021 and focus on 2022. It's important to reflect on the year it's been, and how to move forward. There is a lot to look forward to this year if you stay in the city of Sullivan.

The Mayor says there are many exciting things you can expect to see in 20-22

Mayor Clint Lamb is the mayor of the city of Sullivan. He says a lot of projects will soon come to fruition in 2022, like the new City Hall.

"And when I say municipal complex the mayor's office, the clerk treasurer's office, the building commissioners, the department of public works, planning. It will be a fitness center for the city employees to use with their families."

Mayor Lamb says the Sullivan City Police Department received a 6,000 dollar pay increase and moved into another location.

"And we didn't leave out the Sullivan City Fire Department they will also be beneficiaries of a 6,000 dollar a year pay raise. It's historic, there's never been that large of an increase for public safety employees ever in the cities history."

Mayor Lamb says he's really excited about the work being done at the pool. He adds with the help of the community things are moving along nicely.

"It was built in 1963 it lasted 50 years it was designed to be a 25-year pool and I'm not the best in math but it was supposed to last till 1988. We were able to squeeze through till 2017."

He also wants to focus on the mental health of his community. He says in 1980 the cities population was on the decline till 2017.

"You can have beautiful sidewalks and a vibrant downtown a clean neighborhoods and a brand new pool to splash in but if the folks are hurting emotionally in your community then you can throw all that out the window. It really is about the people."

