You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Families assembled gingerbread houses

  • 0
Children make gingerbread houses

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Children's Museum looked like a walk through candy land today!

This is because they hosted their new gingerbread house construction zone event! Children and their families got the chance to build their house with icing* that resembled cement. They also used reusable hardwood...so they can play with it again whenever they'd like!

Organizers say this is a great time for families to spend time with each other...and create memories as well as a delicious snack!

"The wonderful piece about it is the families are working together as a team and so they're having these really rich interactions as they try to decide how to decorate their house," says Renee Henry the Director of Education at THCM.

Tags

Recommended for you