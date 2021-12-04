Families assembled gingerbread houses

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Children's Museum looked like a walk through candy land today!
This is because they hosted their new gingerbread house construction zone event! Children and their families got the chance to build their house with icing* that resembled cement. They also used reusable hardwood...so they can play with it again whenever they'd like!
Organizers say this is a great time for families to spend time with each other...and create memories as well as a delicious snack!
"The wonderful piece about it is the families are working together as a team and so they're having these really rich interactions as they try to decide how to decorate their house," says Renee Henry the Director of Education at THCM.