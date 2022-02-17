Thursday Night: Wintry mix ending, then cold and blustery. Low: 11°

Tonight: Wintry mix and snow ending, then cold and blustery. Low: 11°
Friday: Sunny, breezy. High: 32°
Friday Night: Mostly clear, cold. Low: 18°
Detailed Forecast:
After a rainy day in the Wabash Valley, precipitation is changing to a wintry mix and snow as cold air settles in. All precipitation should come to an end by midnight. Lows will fall near 11° as the sky gradually clears.
Sunshine is expected for Friday, but it'll be a colder and breezy day with highs only topping out near the freezing mark. A mostly clear sky will allow lows to drop into the upper teens Friday night.