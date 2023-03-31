Three months, three missing radioactive items. Here's what you need to know

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois...Indiana... Wabash River at Montezuma...and at Terre Haute down to Mint Carmel. .Widespread lowland flooding continues along the Wabash River at Montezuma...and at Terre Haute to Mount Carmel. Moderate flooding is occurring at Mount Carmel...and is forecast to continue through Wednesday. The slow crest on the Wabash River is expected to reach Mount Carmel Sunday morning. Minor flooding may resume at Lafayette and Covington on Sunday. Flooding will continue for much of the Wabash into next week. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated by noon Saturday. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute. * WHEN...Until early Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 18.5 feet, Lowest river cabins across from the Wabash Generating Station begin to flood. Flooding of agricultural land along U.S. 63 north of Terre Haute, west bank of river and in southwest Vigo County occurs. County roads flood in southwest Vigo County. The wetland projects between U.S. 40 and I-70 begin to slowly fill. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:30 PM CDT Friday /9:30 PM EDT Friday/ the stage was 18.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM CDT Friday /9:30 PM EDT Friday/ was 19.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Thursday morning and continue falling to 9.1 feet Monday, April 10. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&