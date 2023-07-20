THFD Merit Board makes a disciplinary decision on for firefighter accused in child sex crimes

UPDATE:

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Shad Stanifer was arrested late last month in West Terre Haute. The arrest warant stated that stanifer sent the vicitim sexual messages in January of this year.

Stanifer was charged with 2 counts of sexual misconduct with a minor, one count of child solicitation, one count of vicarious sexual gratification, and one count of possession of child pornography.

In Tursday's executive session, representatives from both sides of the incident gathered evidence to make the decision to suspend Stanifer indefinitely without pay.

An attorney for the Terre Haute Merit Commission, spoke on the decision.

"The Fire Chief made the decision to suspend firefighter Stanifer within the limites he was allowed to suspend. And then, asked the Fire Merit Commission to hand down further suspension that the Commission's authorized to make under Indiana law," said Merit Commission attorney.

Attorneys says that when or if criminal charges are disposed of one way or the other, it would be up to the city to reinstate Stanifer.. or ask the commission to take further action.

Stanifer's trial date is on October 16th.

PREVIOUS VERSION:

The Terre Haute Fire Merit Board is meeting in a closed session at 5:30 followed by a public meeting.

The fire chief hasn't told us about Stanifer's status within the department after being arrested. It's likely we will learn more about this later this evening.

Stanifer was sworn into the department in February 2019.

