"The Truck Stop" in Terre Haute brings in crowd at grand opening

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - What if you could find all of your favorite local food trucks in one place?
Well here is some good news!
The "The Truck Stop" in Terre Haute had its grand opening this weekend!
It is a community space where folks can gather and eat their favorite foods outdoors!
Organizers say it is very food-truck friendly and efficient, with electricity hook-ups, water, and seating.
So far, four local trucks have made this lot their home.
These include:
Sati Babi Inc. - Filipino food
Taco Luv - Mexican
Rude Radish - Vegan
"It's like hard to find them at different places, and some will be open and some aren't. So, hopefully, this gives them a home. As well as inspire other entrepreneurs to start up food trucks and businesses," owner Bo Turner said.
The park is located at 1318 Lafayette Road in 12 Points.
We linked you to their Facebook Page.