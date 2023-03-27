The Southeast gets hammered by another round of dangerous weather after weekend storms killed dozens of people in the South

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Indiana...

Wabash River at Vincennes, Clinton, Terre Haute, Covington,
Montezuma, Mount Carmel, Riverton, Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant
Site, and Lafayette.

.Significant rainfall of 2 to nearly 5 inches last week has resulted
in widespread lowland flooding along the Wabash, White, and East
Fork White Rivers, along with several smaller tributaries. Moderate
flooding is occurring on a small portion of the East Fork White
River, and is expected to develop in the coming days on the lower
reaches of the White and Wabash Rivers. Water continues to rise in
many locations.

The crests on the main stem rivers are in the following locations
currently. On the Wabash, near Lafayette. On the White, near
Spencer, and along the East Fork White, between Seymour and
Rivervale. Most smaller tributaries are past crest and falling.

Flooding will likely last for a week or more in some areas,
particularly in southwest Indiana along the lower reaches of the
main stem rivers.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY, APRIL 03...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Monday, April 03.

* IMPACTS...At 20.5 feet, Residential property of about 50 river
cabins begin to flood.  North Lake and Izaak Walton Areas near
West Terre Haute begin to flood.  Flooding closes more county
roads.  Lowland agricultural flooding is in progress.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 PM CDT Sunday /8:30 PM EDT Sunday/ the stage was 19.8
feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:30 PM CDT Sunday /8:30 PM EDT Sunday/ was 19.8
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.3
feet Tuesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage
Monday, April 03.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Low bottomlands flood.  Water begins to
back up local tributaries.  River road near Mecca is impassable.
Higher county roads and bottomlands begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.7
feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage
Friday evening.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY, APRIL 03...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Monday, April 03.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to
flood.  Higher bottomlands begin to flood.  Water backs up most
local tributaries.  River water is at the top of some private
levees.  Lowest county roads begin to flood.  Parke CR 75 W begins
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 PM EDT Sunday the stage was 19.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:45 PM EDT Sunday was 19.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.7
feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage
Monday, April 03.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

The Southeast gets hammered by another round of dangerous weather after weekend storms killed dozens of people in the South

  • Updated
  • 0
The Southeast gets hammered by another round of dangerous weather after weekend storms killed dozens of people in the South

Residents of Rolling Fork, Mississippi, working to recover after a tornado ripped through the city on Sunday, March 26.

 Fatih Aktas/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

A fresh round of violent storms is battering the Southeast on Monday after a spate of tornadoes and treacherous weather over the weekend killed 26 people in the South.

From Houston to South Carolina, more than 20 million people are at risk of severe storms Monday.

"Large hail, damaging wind gusts, and frequent lightning will remain the primary risks throughout the day today but isolated tornadoes could still be possible," CNN Meteorologist Haley Brink said.

Track the system here

A tornado watch is in effect for parts of central Georgia -- including Macon and Warner Robins -- until 11 a.m. ET Monday, the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center said. Hurricane-force wind gusts of 75 mph are also possible.

And there's a threat of dangerous flooding.

"Due to the repeated rounds of heavy rainfall over the weekend and today, bouts of heavy rainfall could lead to instances of flash flooding across the Southeast," Brink said.

What is flash flooding?

Parts of the South repeatedly walloped by recent storms have seen 4 to 6 inches of rain over the last few days -- and could get deluged with another 1 to 3 inches Monday.

Atlanta -- which had already been pummeled by hail and up to 2 inches of rain overnight -- could get another 2 inches of rain -- leading to a risk of flooding.

'Homes have been totally demolished'

The South has suffered an onslaught of destructive weather since the weekend. At least 10 confirmed tornadoes struck Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee on Friday night, according to storm surveys by various National Weather Service offices.

At least 25 people were killed in Mississippi -- prompting President Joe Biden to approve a disaster declaration for parts of the state. Another storm victim was killed in Alabama.

In Rolling Fork, Mississippi -- home to about 2,000 people -- an especially violent tornado obliterated houses, businesses and city buildings.

"Homes have been totally demolished," Rolling Fork Vice Mayor LaDonna Sias told CNN on Monday. She said her own home was also destroyed.

Sias and her husband survived by hiding in a closet just before the EF-4 tornado shredded their house.

"He pushed me in ... his closet, and he was able to close the door," Sias said. "And the minute he closed the door, the force ... he was just constantly trying to hold the door so it wouldn't come open. And you could literally hear the house ripping apart."

Despite the loss of her own home, Sias said she's focused on helping other residents -- including those who have lost loved ones.

"The hardest part is having to witness someone that has lost a loved one and then having to talk to people that were residents here but have been displaced due to this disaster," Sias said. "It's hard. It's overwhelming. And it's heart-wrenching."

'It looks like a battle zone'

Search and recovery efforts were still underway in Mississippi on Sunday as emergency personnel also worked to distribute critical resources, including bottled water, portable restrooms, batteries and fuel, the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said.

Some Rolling Fork neighborhoods and businesses were so badly hit there was "not any immediate shelter anywhere" on Sunday, Sharkey County District 1 Supervisor Bill Newsom told CNN.

"Everyone is affected. Entire subdivisions and neighborhoods ... some are just wiped away, they're just not even there," Newsom said.

"It looks like a battle zone."

The vice mayor said she is the most concerned about finding support for the families who have lost loved ones and are facing "total devastation."

"We need to make sure that those people that are displaced, that no longer have any type of structure -- they need immediate housing. They need some kind of assistance," Sias said.

Teams from the Federal Emergency Management Agency have been deployed to Mississippi, and the agency will work with state officials to find interim housing for those impacted, the Department of Homeland Security said.

Resident David Brown's parents, Melissa and Lonnie Pierce, were both killed Friday when a tractor-trailer was picked up by the tornado and thrown on top of their home, CNN affiliate WAPT reported.

"Words can't express how I'm feeling. I don't know -- broken," Brown told WAPT.

Brown said his son could have been in the home if he had not picked him up before the storm.

His family spent the weekend sifting through the crushed home, searching for any salvageable reminder of his parents.

"Honestly, if I can find anything in the rubble," he said, "it would mean more than anything."

More than 100 homes damaged in Georgia

Another tornado destroyed dozens of homes Sunday in LaGrange, Georgia, Troup County Emergency Management Director Zachary Steele said.

And many as 100 homes were damaged in the western Georgia city.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp issued a state of emergency order to provide more state resources for affected communities' recovery.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN's Devon M. Sayers, Michelle Watson and Raja Razek contributed to this report.