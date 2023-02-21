 Skip to main content
Terre Haute woman charged in connection to overdose death to appear in court

Justine Johnston

 By Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute woman will appear in court on charges of dealing a controlled substance resulting in death.

The Drug Enforcement Administration arrested 33-year-old Justine Johnston on Friday.

On May 23, 2022, police found the victim dead inside his home. An autopsy determined he died from a drug overdose.

Johnston admitted to agents she dealt heroin to West the day before he died.

She was also aware previous heroin deals to other people resulted in overdoses.

Johnston has two prior convictions for dealing narcotics. She was sentenced to time served in at least one of those cases.

