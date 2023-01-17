Terre Haute teen charged with the murder of Chole Carroll asks to be moved back to juvenile court

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local teen who is charged with murder says his case should move back to juvenile court.
Montez Ellington is charged with the murder of Chloe Carroll. That happened in July 2021.
Following his arrest, Ellington's case was initially filed in juvenile court.
But the Vigo County prosecutor's office asked that the case be waived to adult court. That's due to the seriousness of the allegations against Ellington.
A juvenile magistrate agreed.
An attorney for Ellington says the magistrate made the wrong decision, citing previous cases and Indiana law as reasons for the appeal.
Because this case is in the court of appeals, the attorney general's office will file the response. Then it's up to the court to decide.
We'll bring you updates when they become available.