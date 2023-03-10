Terre Haute man convicted in 2020 murder

TERRE HAUT, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man will be sentenced next month after a jury convicted him of murder.

The jury also found Steven Rickard guilty of pointing a firearm, as well as possession of methamphetamine.

The jury got the case at 4 p.m. Wednesday, then deliberated until the early morning hours.

The judge read the guilty verdicts against Rickard at 2 a.m. Thursday.

Terre Haute police responded to a shooting on Grand Avenue back in December 2020.

The shooting killed 27-year-old Kristen Gregg.

Rickard had been charged with reckless homicide but was upgraded to murder.

He'll be sentenced on April 10.