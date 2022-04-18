Terre Haute Church hopes to buy new A.C. with Bingo Night

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Preparations for a fundraiser are underway in Terre Haute.
St. George Orthodox Church will be hosting "Bingo Night." It'll take place May 4th at 7 p.m.
Members of the church say the proceeds will go toward buying a new air conditioner. They say they're thrilled to be able to host events like this again.
"We thought we'd have an event to kind of gather everyone in the town, have some food, drinks, just have a good time with some prizes available," Jillian Turner, Teen SOYO president said.
Doors open at 7 p.m. You must be 18 or older. The price is $20 to get in the door. That'll get you 20 games. You could win $50 gift card for various restaurants.
There will also be a Raffle with a trip for two to French Lick, In.
You can get tickets at the door or ahead of time by calling RoseMarie at 812-299-1433.