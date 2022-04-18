 Skip to main content
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM EDT
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32 expected.

* WHERE...Lawrence, Clay, Owen, Vigo, Knox, Monroe, Greene,
Sullivan, Martin and Daviess Counties.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM EDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Terre Haute Church hopes to buy new A.C. with Bingo Night

St. George Orthodox Church to host Bingo Night

St. George Social Center

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Preparations for a fundraiser are underway in Terre Haute.

St. George Orthodox Church will be hosting "Bingo Night." It'll take place May 4th at 7 p.m.

Members of the church say the proceeds will go toward buying a new air conditioner. They say they're thrilled to be able to host events like this again.

"We thought we'd have an event to kind of gather everyone in the town, have some food, drinks, just have a good time with some prizes available," Jillian Turner, Teen SOYO president said.

Doors open at 7 p.m. You must be 18 or older. The price is $20 to get in the door. That'll get you 20 games. You could win $50 gift card for various restaurants.

There will also be a Raffle with a trip for two to French Lick, In.

You can get tickets at the door or ahead of time by calling RoseMarie at 812-299-1433.

