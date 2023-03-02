Tennessee becomes first state in 2023 to restrict drag performances

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana... Illinois... Wabash River at Clinton. Wabash River at Riverton. Wabash River at Terre Haute. Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site. Wabash River at Montezuma. Wabash River at Covington. Wabash River at Lafayette. .Lowland flooding along the Wabash River will continue well into next week. Precipitation tonight through Friday night is expected to range from around 1.50 to over 2.50 inches across most of central Indiana. If higher rainfall amounts are seen with this system, the development of some moderate flooding is possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY, MARCH 11... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma. * WHEN...Until Saturday, March 11. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to flood. Higher bottomlands begin to flood. Water backs up most local tributaries. River water is at the top of some private levees. Lowest county roads begin to flood. Parke CR 75 W begins to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 3:45 PM EST Thursday the stage was 17.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 3:45 PM EST Thursday was 17.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 21.9 feet on Sunday. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&