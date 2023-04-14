Susie's Place works to raise awareness for child abuse

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month.
Friday, Susie's Place Child Advocacy Center in Terre Haute took the time to raise awareness on the topic.
Advocates from Susie's Place spent the morning handing out free donuts, all while teaching the community about child abuse.
One person handing out donuts says it's important for kids to have an adult they can come to you for help.
She said that's why it's so crucial you know the signs and know what to do if you suspect abuse.
She's glad to see the donut drive had such a great turnout, knowing more people are informed.
"It's really awesome to know that people in Vigo County really care about the children that live here, and they support this cause. child abuse is everywhere, so it's important people know that and they protect the kids that are around them," Caitlyn Pratt told us.
You can prevent child abuse. To learn what. you should look out for, check out this link.