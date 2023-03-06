Supreme Court allows atheists' lawsuit against Florida city over prayer vigil to continue

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River.

Wildcat Creek near Lafayette.

.Minor flooding is ongoing along the Wabash, White, and East Fork
White rivers and several tributaries across central and southern
Indiana due to 1.5 to 3 inches of rainfall that fell Friday March
3rd.

Flooding is ongoing along the full length of the Wabash River with
the crest near Covington. Much of the White River is in flood from
Spencer to Hazleton, with the crest near Elliston. Flooding along
the East Fork White River is expected from Seymour to Williams, with
the crest near Seymour.

Flooding along many smaller tributaries that has not already ended
will end by Tuesday. Flooding will continue through the middle to
end of the week along portions of the Wabash, White and East Fork
White, and into next week on lower portions of these rivers.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until early Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 23.0 feet, Extensive lowland flooding in progress.
Much river water runs through the wastewater treatment plant at
Clinton.  Southeast side of Clinton begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Saturday afternoon and continue falling to 8.8 feet
Tuesday, March 14.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River.

Wildcat Creek near Lafayette.

.Minor flooding is ongoing along the Wabash, White, and East Fork
White rivers and several tributaries across central and southern
Indiana due to 1.5 to 3 inches of rainfall that fell Friday March
3rd.

Flooding is ongoing along the full length of the Wabash River with
the crest near Covington. Much of the White River is in flood from
Spencer to Hazleton, with the crest near Elliston. Flooding along
the East Fork White River is expected from Seymour to Williams, with
the crest near Seymour.

Flooding along many smaller tributaries that has not already ended
will end by Tuesday. Flooding will continue through the middle to
end of the week along portions of the Wabash, White and East Fork
White, and into next week on lower portions of these rivers.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SUNDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until late Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Floodwater is near the top of all
agricultural levees.  Some county roads are impassable.  High
water isolates a few rural residents.  Basement flooding begins
along Water Street in Montezuma.  Medusa Aggregates Company Plant
Number 9 begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EST Monday the stage was 23.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EST Monday was 23.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late Sunday morning and continue falling to 7.7 feet
Thursday, March 16.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River.

Wildcat Creek near Lafayette.

.Minor flooding is ongoing along the Wabash, White, and East Fork
White rivers and several tributaries across central and southern
Indiana due to 1.5 to 3 inches of rainfall that fell Friday March
3rd.

Flooding is ongoing along the full length of the Wabash River with
the crest near Covington. Much of the White River is in flood from
Spencer to Hazleton, with the crest near Elliston. Flooding along
the East Fork White River is expected from Seymour to Williams, with
the crest near Seymour.

Flooding along many smaller tributaries that has not already ended
will end by Tuesday. Flooding will continue through the middle to
end of the week along portions of the Wabash, White and East Fork
White, and into next week on lower portions of these rivers.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 22.5 feet, Extensive flooding behind Honey Creek
Levee as a result of two unrepaired levee breaks from the April
2013 flood.  This levee is maintained by the Honey Creek Levee
Association.  Flood waters behind the Honey Creek levee inundates
most roads and affects a few residences and or commercial
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM CST Monday /11:30 AM EST Monday/ the stage was
22.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM CST Monday /11:30 AM EST Monday/ was 22.4
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 22.6
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage early Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Supreme Court allows atheists' lawsuit against Florida city over prayer vigil to continue

  • 0
Supreme Court allows atheists' lawsuit against Florida city over prayer vigil to continue

The US Supreme Court declined on Monday Florida city's challenge to individuals who argued it had violated the Constitution when it held a prayer vigil in 2014 in response to a local shooting.

 Alex Brandon/AP

The Supreme Court declined on Monday to take up an appeal brought by a Florida city that was sued by individuals who argued it had violated the Constitution when it held a prayer vigil in 2014 in response to a local shooting.

The city of Ocala, Florida, had asked the Supreme Court to intervene in the case, arguing that the plaintiffs did not have standing to bring the lawsuit. The city said the justices should reject the atheists' argument for why they had been injured with the prayer ceremony, making it appropriate for courts to hear their case.

Justice Clarence Thomas dissented from the court's decision not to take up the case. Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote a statement with the denial but did not dissent from the court's move.

Thomas wrote that he had "serious doubts" about the atheists' arguments for why they should be allowed to sue Ocala and said the Supreme Court should examine questions around the so-called "offended observer standing" theory, which allowed the case to proceed at the lower court level.

"We should have granted certiorari to review whether respondents had standing to bring their claims," he wrote.

Gorsuch, however, expressed sympathy to the city's arguments and said that its request that the justices intervene now was "understandable." But he saw "no need for the Court's intervention at this juncture."

"Really, most every governmental action probably offends somebody," he wrote. "But recourse for disagreement and offense does not lie in federal litigation."

The high court's refusal to get involved means that the case will continue at the lower court level.

"We're going to continue to litigate the case. And we'll raise -- continue to raise the issue of standing and, of course, the Establishment Clause," said Jay Sekulow, an attorney representing the city in the case.

CNN has reached out to a lawyer for the plaintiffs for comment.

The plaintiffs in the case, including Ocala resident Art Rojas, said that as an atheist, he was offended that the local government appeared to be endorsing a specific religion in violation of the First Amendment's Establishment Clause.

Sekulow argued that Rojas and others do not have the legal right to bring the lawsuit. In court papers, he pointed to prior precedent, saying "psychological consequence presumably produced by observation of conduct with which one disagrees is insufficient to confer standing."

But a lawyer for Rojas told the justices that the case "is about protecting prayer from government intrusion and the government from tyranny." The lawyer said that "uniformed police personnel preached Christianity in a revivalist style to hundreds of citizens assembled at its behest for an hour in the heart of town."

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Recommended for you