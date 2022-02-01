 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM WEDNESDAY TO
1 AM EST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...A brief period of sleet and freezing rain followed by
heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations in excess of 7
inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and west central
Indiana.

* WHEN...From 7 AM Wednesday to 1 AM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for Indiana can be obtained by calling
1 800 2 6 1 7 6 2 3

Zoe Stewart sets career scoring record in THN win over THS

Lady Patriots beat Lady Braves

The Terre Haute North girls basketball team opened sectionals with a 67-25 win over Terre Haute South. Murray State signee Zoe Stewart set the Lady Patriots all-time scoring record breaking the old mark of 1,607 career points set by Jennifer Turner in 1999.

