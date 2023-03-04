Young Parke Heritage team wins sectional championship

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for a portion of the following river in Indiana...Illinois... Wabash River. ...The Flood Warning is extended for portions of the following river in Indiana...Illinois... Wabash River. .Minor flooding is ongoing or expected along the main stem rivers and several tributaries across central and southern Indiana. Moderate flooding was in progress Saturday evening on the Mississinewa River at Ridgeville. Crests are expected to be very close to moderate flood stage at Lafayette, Montezuma, and Mount Carmel on the Wabash River, Elliston, Newberry, and Petersburg on the White River, Edinburgh on the Driftwood River, and Seymour on the East Fork White River. Rainfall of 1.5 to 3 inches fell over the course of Friday March 3rd, which has brought the widespread flooding to the area. Flooding is ongoing along the full length of the Wabash River and most of the White River, with levels rising at a large majority of the gage sites. Flooding along the East Fork White river is expected from Columbus to Williams, with river levels rising along the large majority of the gage locations. Flooding along smaller tributaries will end by Tuesday with flooding continuing through the week along much of the Wabash, White, and East Fork White rivers. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY, MARCH 13... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute. * WHEN...Until Monday, March 13. * IMPACTS...At 22.5 feet, Extensive flooding behind Honey Creek Levee as a result of two unrepaired levee breaks from the April 2013 flood. This levee is maintained by the Honey Creek Levee Association. Flood waters behind the Honey Creek levee inundates most roads and affects a few residences and or commercial activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:30 PM CST Saturday /9:30 PM EST Saturday/ the stage was 21.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM CST Saturday /9:30 PM EST Saturday/ was 21.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 23.0 feet early Monday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday, March 12. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&