WVFCA Banquet celebrates all-stars before the big game!

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Wabash Valley Football Coaches Association's (WVFCA) All-Star Game returns to Terre Haute this weekend.
This year, 87 athletes will be gearing up to play in one final game of high school football. But before the game begins, it's time to celebrate these amazing athletes just getting to this point!
On Friday night, the WVFCA'S annual banquet, a tradition to celebrate all of these young all-stars, came to life at the Terre Haute Convention Center.
Friends, teammates, and family all came to celebrate the many accomplishments of these talented stars.
To start, each player had a special highlight feature of some of their top high school moments. Then, several of the athletes were presented with awards and scholarships. At the end, the very anticipated black and gold jerseys were presented to both teams
No matter the outcome of the game on Saturday, athletes say its already a high honor to even be selected as an All-Star and its exciting to inspire the future generation of Wabash Valley football players.
"It was honestly really humbling," William Newby, one of the all-star athletes said. "Going to a small school like Sullivan, you don't get a lot of attention. Being able to come out and represent my school and [I want to] go out and do my best."
Also at Friday's banquet, two very special people were inducted into the WVFCA's All-Star Hall of Fame, including the very first woman inductee.
The first inductee was Jim Sutch, a favorite both on and off the field, he influenced thousands of athletes over his nearly 40 years of coaching.
The final inductee of the night was Yvette Cress. She is known as the key first responder on the field helping with anything from head injuries to torn ACL's. As the manager of Union Center for Sports Medicine, she helps more than 5000 high school athletes each year.
Congratulations to both inductees!
Don't forget, the big All-Star game will be at 7:00 p.m. over at Memorial Stadium.