WRV wins at Vincennes Rivet

...The National Weather Service in Indianapolis IN has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Illinois...Indiana...
Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, Clinton, and
Terre Haute.
.Rainfall amounts of one and a half to over three inches since
Tuesday night has brought lowland flooding to upper portions of the
Tippecanoe River and Wildcat Creek, and will bring lowland flooding
along the Wabash starting this afternoon and working downstream into
this weekend that could last into early next week along parts of the
middle and lower Wabash.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.
This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON TO EARLY
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.
* WHEN...From Saturday afternoon to early Wednesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Low bottomlands flood. Water begins to
back up local tributaries. River road near Mecca is impassable.
Higher county roads and bottomlands begin to flood.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
Saturday afternoon to a crest of 19.1 feet early Monday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Wednesday
morning.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...
Tippecanoe River near Delphi.
Wabash River at Lafayette.
Wabash River at Covington.
Wabash River at Montezuma.
...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in
Indiana...
Wildcat Creek near Lafayette.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING TO THURSDAY
EVENING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.
* WHEN...From Friday morning to Thursday evening.
* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to
flood. Higher bottomlands begin to flood. Water backs up most
local tributaries. River water is at the top of some private
levees. Lowest county roads begin to flood. Parke CR 75 W begins
to flood.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 PM EST Thursday the stage was 10.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tomorrow morning to a crest of 19.1 feet early Monday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday
morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
&&
...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON TO FRIDAY, MARCH
03...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.
* WHEN...From Saturday afternoon to Friday, March 03.
* IMPACTS...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to rise in the Izaak Walton
Lake. Sheet flowing water begins in the wetland project between
U.S. 40 and I-70, and during a prolonged flood event project fills
about 75 percent.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 PM CST Thursday /8:30 PM EST Thursday/ the stage was
7.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
Saturday afternoon to a crest of 19.2 feet Tuesday morning.
It will then fall below flood stage Thursday evening.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&