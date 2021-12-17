WRV Takes Down Bloomington Lighthouse Dec 17, 2021 Dec 17, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Wolverines win on the road Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save White River Valley beats Bloomington Lighthouse 53-37. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save More From WTHI Sports Parke Heritage One Step Closer to a Three-peat Dec 4, 2021 Sports Washington girls between Evansville Mater Dei in battle between two ranked teams Dec 2, 2021 Sports Lady Engineers Runaway from the Lady Lions Dec 11, 2021 Sports Coaches excited for Gobbler Shootout Nov 17, 2021 Sports Lady Patriots Win Big on the Road Dec 4, 2021 Archive THN-Northview football ready for another battle on the gridiron Updated Nov 22, 2021 Recommended for you