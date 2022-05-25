West Vigo softball wins first sectional title since 2015 May 25, 2022 39 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lady Vikings win sectional title Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The West Vigo softball team beat Northview 17-6 to win their first sectional championship since 2015. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save More From News 10 Sports West Vigo Gets Back on Track at South Putnam Updated Dec 17, 2021 Sports Indiana State's Winning Streak Snapped Apr 23, 2022 Sports Josh Pyne named Big Ten Freshman of the Week Apr 27, 2022 Sports The Patriots Reach 20 Wins for the First Time since 2011-12 Feb 19, 2022 Archive South Vermillion-North Vermillion set to renew football rivalry Updated Nov 22, 2021 Sports Landon Carr has career game in Northview sectional win Mar 2, 2022 Recommended for you