West Vigo Gets Their First WIC Win Dec 3, 2021 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Vikings win at Tiger Cubs Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save West Vigo beats Greencastle 44-40. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save More From WTHI Archive Robinson football looking to build off solid spring Updated Nov 22, 2021 Archive North Vermillion Ready for Bounce Back Season Updated Nov 22, 2021 Sports North Knox rallies to beat WRV Nov 25, 2021 News Major League Baseball lockout begins as players and owners fail to reach a new bargaining agreement Dec 2, 2021 Sports Bloomfield Cruises Past Cloverdale at the Gobbler Shootout Nov 27, 2021 Sports Cougars Open with a Big Road Win Updated Nov 24, 2021 Recommended for you