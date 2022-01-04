West Vigo defeats Riverton Parke

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana... East Fork White River at Seymour. Wabash River at Lafayette and at Montezuma. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana... Illinois... East Fork White River near Rivervale. White River at Elliston...and at Edwardsport down to Hazleton. Wabash River at Covington...and at Terre Haute down to Riverton... and at Mount Carmel. .Upwards of two inches of rainfall this past weekend put several rivers across central Indiana into flood. The Wabash is expected to crest near Hutsonville Wednesday...and the crest on the White River will approach Petersburg through Thursday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued by noon Wednesday. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute. * WHEN...Until early Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 18.5 feet, Flooding of rural roads is in progress behind Honey Creek Levee as a result of two unrepaired levee breaks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 7:30 PM CST Tuesday /8:30 PM EST Tuesday/ the stage was 18.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:30 PM CST Tuesday /8:30 PM EST Tuesday/ was 19.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Friday afternoon and continue falling to 12.1 feet Friday, January 14. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&