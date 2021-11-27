West Vigo Beats North Vermillion in the Gobbler Shootout Nov 27, 2021 Nov 27, 2021 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Vikings distance themselves in the fourth quarter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save West Vigo beats North Vermillion 61-49. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save More From WTHI Archive Parke Heritage ready for 1A showdown against Adams Central Updated Nov 22, 2021 Sports Joey Hart goes for 30 in Linton season opening win Updated Nov 24, 2021 Sports Terre Haute North Takes Care of Evansville Central at the Gobbler Shootout Nov 27, 2021 Archive ISU Athletics has new home on radio with DLC Media Updated Nov 22, 2021 Archive Terre Haute North and South Vermillion Face Off in a Scrimmage Updated Nov 22, 2021 Archive ISU Football excited to open preseason camp Updated Nov 22, 2021 Recommended for you