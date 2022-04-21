West Vigo baseball wins in extra innings at Bloomington South Apr 21, 2022 Apr 21, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Vikings pick up road win Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The West Vigo baseball team won 6-4 in eight innings at Bloomington South. Vikings have won eight straight. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save More From News 10 Sports Lady Arrows Take Care of the Lady Tiger Cubs Updated Dec 17, 2021 Sports Bloomfield Claims Fifth Place at The Wabash Valley Classic Updated Dec 30, 2021 Sports Terre Haute North loses to Columbus North Jan 8, 2022 Sports Sullivan girls pound North Putnam Updated Dec 11, 2021 Sports Loyola wins at ISU women Updated Feb 18, 2022 Archive Logan Bartley commits to Sycamore football Updated Nov 22, 2021 Recommended for you