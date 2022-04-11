West Vigo baseball takes care of business at home vs. Parke Heritage Apr 11, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Vikings win at home Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Peyton Clerk and Carter Murphy each homered in West Vigo 11-1 win over Parke Heritage in five innings. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save More From News 10 Sports North Knox wins first sectional title since 2018 Feb 8, 2022 Sports Brownstown Central beats Edgewood Updated Mar 4, 2022 Sports Bloomfield Takes Down Shakamak Dec 4, 2021 Sports Nick Hittle entering transferring portal Mar 22, 2022 Sports White River Valley Moves on to the Sectional Semi-Finals Updated Feb 5, 2022 Sports Lady Knights Advance to Their Own Holiday Classic Championship Dec 22, 2021 Recommended for you