West Vigo baseball stays unbeaten in WIC with win over North Putnam Apr 18, 2023 Apr 18, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Vikings beat North Putnam Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save West Vigo beat North Putnam 12-0 in five innings to move to 3-0 in the WIC. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From News 10 Sports Patrick Rady Steps Down as Cloverdale Head Coach Jun 20, 2022 Archive West Vigo Traveled to North Vermillion for a Football Scrimmage Updated Nov 22, 2021 Sports Sycamores take five-game winning streak to UIC Updated Feb 14, 2023 Sports Micah Thomas emerging as Sycamores go to guy Dec 2, 2021 Sports Vincennes Lincoln wins sectional opener Feb 1, 2022 Sports Sullivan Girls Win a Thriller in Overtime Updated Dec 16, 2022 Recommended for you