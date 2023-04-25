West Vigo baseball stays unbeaten in WIC with win over Edgewood Apr 25, 2023 25 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Vikings beat Edgewood Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Pitcher Ben Kearns threw a complete game shutout, striking out 11 in West Vigo 7-0 win over Edgewood. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From News 10 Sports ISU women's basketball to play at Purdue Aug 8, 2022 Sports Eastern Greene seventh grade boys basketball shares special moment with opponent Nik Johnson Updated Jan 30, 2023 Sports North Daviess wins at home over North Central Aug 26, 2022 Sports Rick Marshall retiring Updated Apr 28, 2022 Sports Bloomfield Claims Fifth Place at The Wabash Valley Classic Updated Dec 30, 2021 Sports 1A Top Ranked Bloomfield Continues to Roll Updated Feb 18, 2023 Recommended for you