West Vigo baseball shuts down TH North May 9, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Vikings beat Patriots Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kaleb Marrs threw a shutout in 3A, fifth-ranked West Vigo baseball 5-0 win at Terre Haute North. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From News 10 Sports Wabash College wins at Rose-Hulman Updated Dec 20, 2022 Sports Emersyn Hess crowned National Champion in Elks National Hoop Shoot Contest Updated May 4, 2022 Sports North Knox girls hold off Mitchell Feb 1, 2022 Sports Parke Heritage Shows Off Their Scoring Ability at the Gobbler Games Nov 27, 2022 Sports Washington Racks Up Their Third Straight Win Updated Jan 28, 2023 Sports Robinson wins on homecoming over Casey-Westfield Updated Sep 16, 2022 Recommended for you