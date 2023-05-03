West Vigo baseball remains unbeaten in the WIC with road win at Sullivan May 3, 2023 55 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Vikings win on the road Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save West Vigo baseball moved to 8-0 in the WIC with a 9-1 win at Sullivan. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From News 10 Sports West Vigo softball opens sectionals with a win May 23, 2022 Sports Linton Dominates at Home Updated Feb 17, 2023 Sports Indiana State Football Wraps Up Their 2023 Spring Camp Apr 29, 2023 Sports West Vigo baseball wins 10th straight on a walk-off Apr 27, 2022 Sports Miners Move Up One Spot in This Weeks IBCA Poll Jan 23, 2023 Sports ISU football looking to end season with winning streak Updated Nov 17, 2022 Recommended for you